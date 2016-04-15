ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 1113 reviews

Agent Orange

Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are often uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.

Effects

Show all

753 people reported 5788 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 54%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 42%
Euphoric 42%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Velvet
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Agent Orange
First strain child
Orange Snow Cone
child
Second strain child
Colorado Clementines
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

