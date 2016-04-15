- Herbal
- Fruity
- Pine
Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are often uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.
