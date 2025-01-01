Orange Zottzz is a weed strain from Canna Organix in Washington. Orange Zottzz comes from (Watermelon Z x Forbidden Fruit) x Gelato #41. Bred by their team CannaGenex by Canna Organix, Orange Zottzz is all sweet fragrant orange flavor up front with a beautiful trichome-covered bud structure and deep gassy undertones from the Gelato 41. Orange Zottzz is a citrus-lovers dream. The high is suitable for someone looking for a sativa, as it doesn't have tiring or heavy body effects yet has a more pronounced well-rounded experience over your typical orange strains.