Otto #1
aka Otto
Otto #1 effects are mostly energizing.
Otto #1 potency is lower THC than average.
Otto #1, also known as "Otto," is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Otto 1 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Otto #1 weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Otto #1 products near you
Similar to Otto #1 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—