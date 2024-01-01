stock photo similar to Oyster Hut
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 29%CBD

Oyster Hut

Oyster Hut is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes Up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with restaurateur and Oyster Hut founder Lynn Price, made from proprietary genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oyster Hut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Oyster Hut

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Oyster Hut products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Oyster Hut near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Oyster Hut strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight