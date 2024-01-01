stock photo similar to Oyster Hut
Oyster Hut
Oyster Hut is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes Up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with restaurateur and Oyster Hut founder Lynn Price, made from proprietary genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oyster Hut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
