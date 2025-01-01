P41 is a cannabis strain bred by Duke of Erb and originally released by Doja as Piña Colato in 2023. P41 is a cross of Gelato 41 x Afternoon Pineapple. P41 takes a lot of characteristics from its mother, the Gelato 41 with dominant notes of hazelnut ice cream and creamy gas but with a note of menthol and a subtle finish of tropical fruit. P41 has a well-balanced flavor and smoke expansion, and P41 produces a medium-strength effect that is felt mostly in the body. P41 has a vigorous growth structure and benefits from 63 days of flower time. P41 has a medium stretch and is easy to grow.