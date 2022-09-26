Panama
Panama effects are mostly energizing.
Panama potency is higher THC than average.
Panama is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Panama - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Panama sensations
Panama helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
