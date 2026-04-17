Paw Paw reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Paw Paw.
Paw Paw strain effects
Paw Paw strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Paw Paw reviews
p........7
April 17, 2026
Paw paw did the job but it smells like the home grown weed from the 80's.
g........7
March 2, 2026
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Minty notes..well balanced so you can enjoy during the day! promoting a focused mind, increases appetite and social interaction!