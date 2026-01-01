Paw Paw is a balanced hybrid known for its sweet tropical fruit and creamy bubblegum flavor with hints of spice and earth. Bred from Indigo Bubblegum × Modified Bananas, this strain offers a harmonious blend of uplifting mood lift and gentle body relaxation, making it perfect for social moments, creative flow, or casual unwind. With its smooth, flavorful profile and balanced effects, Paw Paw appeals to a wide range of consumers looking for a versatile and enjoyable hybrid experience. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.