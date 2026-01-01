Paw Paw
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
stock photo similar to Paw Paw
Paw Paw
PwP
Hybrid
Paw Paw potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Paw Paw is a balanced hybrid known for its sweet tropical fruit and creamy bubblegum flavor with hints of spice and earth. Bred from Indigo Bubblegum × Modified Bananas, this strain offers a harmonious blend of uplifting mood lift and gentle body relaxation, making it perfect for social moments, creative flow, or casual unwind. With its smooth, flavorful profile and balanced effects, Paw Paw appeals to a wide range of consumers looking for a versatile and enjoyable hybrid experience. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Paw PawOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Paw Paw products near you
Similar to Paw Paw near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—