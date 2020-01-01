Using two of their own strains, Pebble Pie by Green Team Genetics is a cross of Cookie Pebbles and Pie 95. Cookie Pebbles brings a smooth gassy creaminess, while Pie 95 offers a cherry funk. Pebble Pie offers a bit of both worlds—chunky, gassy, creamy goodness all show up in this fan favorite from Green Team Genetics.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Pebble Pie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pebble Pie nearby.
Lineage
Products with Pebble Pie
Hang tight. We're looking for Pebble Pie nearby.