ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pebble Pie
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Pebble Pie
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Pebble Pie

Pebble Pie

Using two of their own strains, Pebble Pie by Green Team Genetics is a cross of Cookie Pebbles and Pie 95. Cookie Pebbles brings a smooth gassy creaminess, while Pie 95 offers a cherry funk. Pebble Pie offers a bit of both worlds—chunky, gassy, creamy goodness all show up in this fan favorite from Green Team Genetics.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Pebble Pie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pebble Pie nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Pie 95
parent
Strain
Pebble Pie

Products with Pebble Pie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pebble Pie nearby.

Most popular in