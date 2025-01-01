Pegasus Poop is a uniquely expressive hybrid bred and released by Apollo Legacy LLC in 2020, known for its dramatic phenotypic diversity, striking coloration, and powerful terpene output. Its aroma ranges between two distinct pheno groups: one offering sweet strawberries or grape wrapped in rich maple syrup, and the other expressing an aggressively funky profile of rotten meat, chem, gasoline, and glue, giving growers a wide sensory spectrum to explore. Cultivation skill level is intermediate, with plants growing medium to tall and developing strong axillary branching ideal for supporting heavy flower sites. Pegasus Poop thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, and its fan leaves fade to deep purple, black, or red, with black emerging as the dominant leaf and flower color, producing visually stunning plants. Depending on the phenotype, flowering time ranges from 9 to 12 weeks, with yields rewarding attentive growers who appreciate resin-rich, terp-forward cultivars. If you've had the opportunity to experience Pegasus Poop through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.