THC 24%CBG 1%Myrcene
Peppermint Pie effects are mostly calming.
Peppermint Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Peppermint Pie is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and aroused. Peppermint Pie has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Peppermint Pie, before let us know! Leave a review.
