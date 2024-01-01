stock photo similar to Peppermint Sleighride
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Peppermint Sleighride

Emerald Cup-winning Greenshock Farms is the breeder and seller of the weed strain Peppermint Sleighride. Peppermint Sleighride can have a candied grapefruit, pine, and mint smell and taste, and may cause happy, present, and content feelings. It’s a cross Purple Candy Cane x Pina from Mark at Greenshock, who selects for maximum aroma, as well as strains that feel good.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Peppermint Sleighride

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Peppermint Sleighride products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Peppermint Sleighride near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight