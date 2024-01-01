Sativa

Philippines Landrace

aka Kalinga Stalk

Philippines Landrace, also called Kalinga Stalk, is a landrace cannabis strain that grows wildly on the island of Luzon. It expresses a strong myrcene aroma of ripe mango and dank earth. Smoking Philippines Landrace elicits a burst of happiness that may lead to some snacking, chatting, and eventually a calm sleepiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Philippines Landrace, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Philippines Landrace strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Hungry

