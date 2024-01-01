stock photo similar to Piffson
Piffson is a cannabis strain from breeder Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. Piffson looks to be a cross of Piff and Wilson. We're still learning more about this new strain from this prolific breeder. Leave one of the first reviews of Piffson.

