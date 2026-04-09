This strain is an absolute beast, and sleeping on it would be foolish. it is a little minty, with some earthiness and a bit of a flowery or powdery scent to sweet and mellow it out. Makes it taste very nice. it’ll hit you quick, and then it’ll take you about 45 minutes sitting on the toilet to write a review on Leafly about it. Like that type of good. Try it.

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