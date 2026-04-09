Pillow Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pillow Mints.
Pillow Mints strain effects
Pillow Mints strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pillow Mints reviews
j........3
April 9, 2026
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain is an absolute beast, and sleeping on it would be foolish. it is a little minty, with some earthiness and a bit of a flowery or powdery scent to sweet and mellow it out. Makes it taste very nice. it’ll hit you quick, and then it’ll take you about 45 minutes sitting on the toilet to write a review on Leafly about it. Like that type of good. Try it.
R........P
April 3, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Got an 1/8 from grassroots. 10/10. Real gassy, earthy, minty smoke. If you’re an experienced user, this is a must try & keep on demand. If you’re a new user, try with caution. Definitely Strain of the Year Contender.
h........l
March 17, 2026
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great strain for relaxing and sleeping! I am an experienced smoker and was really impressed. It comes with a decent amount of munchies, but is worth it.