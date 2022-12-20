Pineapple Durban
Pineapple Durban effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Durban potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Durban is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and energetic. Pineapple Durban has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Durban, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple Durban
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Durban sensations
Pineapple Durban helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Durban products near you
Similar to Pineapple Durban near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—