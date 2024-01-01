stock photo similar to Pineapple Mojito
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Pineapple Mojito

Loud as heck pineapple and mint notes can be found on the 2024 weed strain Pineapple Mojito. Bred by California State Fair award-winning Higher Heights in Mendocino County, CA. Pineapple Mojito unites really unique, Emerald Triangle cultivars. It's a cross of Carambola x Lemon Limez. Lemon Limez is (Sour Diesel x Biker Kush) x Key Lime Pie. Carambola is (Sunburn x Green Tea) x Brozé. Leave some of the first reviews of Pineapple Mojito.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple Mojito

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pineapple Mojito products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pineapple Mojito near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pineapple Mojito strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight