Pineapple Mojito
Loud as heck pineapple and mint notes can be found on the 2024 weed strain Pineapple Mojito. Bred by California State Fair award-winning Higher Heights in Mendocino County, CA. Pineapple Mojito unites really unique, Emerald Triangle cultivars. It's a cross of Carambola x Lemon Limez. Lemon Limez is (Sour Diesel x Biker Kush) x Key Lime Pie. Carambola is (Sunburn x Green Tea) x Brozé. Leave some of the first reviews of Pineapple Mojito.
