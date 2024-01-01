stock photo similar to Pinezapple
Hybrid

Pinezapple

Pinezapple is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Pineapple Sunrise x Zelatti. This is a sturdy, hearty plant ready to permeate the garden with sweet pineapple terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pinezapple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pinezapple strain genetics

Strain parent
ZLT
Zelatti
parent
Pinezapple
PiZa
Pinezapple