Plumz
stock photo similar to Plumz
Plumz
PLU
Hybrid
write a review
Plumz is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Plumz genetics lineage is (Zerberry x PapayaDawg)x(Zerberry x PapayaDawg). Plumz elite lineage will provide a loud flavor profile. Plumz features a lot of Papaya in its lineage, which gives it a shot at being a decent hash washer.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to PlumzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Plumz products near you
Similar to Plumz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—