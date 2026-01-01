Pomme Jelly is a sativa-dominant hybrid from Whole Flower that delivers a bright, fruity bouquet with layers of sweet apple, skunky funk, and subtle earth that excite the senses. Its lively terpene profile supports an energizing, creative headspace paired with a smooth, flavorful smoke that’s perfect for social moments or daytime uplift. With potent THC levels and a memorable aroma, Pomme Jelly stands out for consumers seeking a sweet, skunky strain that boosts motivation, mood, and inspiration. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.