Sativa

4.7 3 reviews

Punto Rojo (Tierra Adentro)

Punto Rojo (Tierra Adentro)

An old Colombian landrace strain, Punto Rojo (a.k.a. Tierra Adentro) is a popular strain from the 70’s and 80’s that was picked up by The Landrace Team. Punto Rojo is a pure sativa with the smell and flavor of fruit and incense. Like most sativa landrace strains, the plant grows long, wispy buds with thin leaves. You can expect euphoric yet relaxing effects that will keep you alert and productive.

