Purple Limeade is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Purple Limeade smells like candied grapes, purple fun dip, lemon vanilla icing and sharp garlic. Purple Limeade stretches 1.75X in flower, requires supercropping early to bush out. Alternately plant dense for a sea of top colas. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.



