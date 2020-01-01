From an anonymous breeder in Willapa Bay, Washington, comes Purple Moss, a cross between Big Stinky Purple, Russian Ghost Ruderalis, and Raymond Moss. Its deep purple buds and earthy flavors have hints of lavender and candy, and its effects lean toward a sedating high that leaves users relaxed on the couch.
