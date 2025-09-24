Purple Plague
Hybrid THC 25%
Purple Plague
Pup
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Euphoric
Purple Plague effects are mostly energizing.
Purple Plague potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Plague is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Animal Mints Bx1 x Kush Mints. Despite the deep violet color of its feathery buds, this strain has largely uplifting effects. Purple Plague washes excellently for concentrates, with its strong profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool that create a flavor palate of grape, mint, and skunky gas. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Plague, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple Plague strain reviews(2)
d........k
September 24, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly goofy and aroused. Everything feels so nice. Perfect for a date night.
m........0
August 29, 2025
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Amaaaaaazing!!