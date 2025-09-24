Purple Plague is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Animal Mints Bx1 x Kush Mints. Despite the deep violet color of its feathery buds, this strain has largely uplifting effects. Purple Plague washes excellently for concentrates, with its strong profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool that create a flavor palate of grape, mint, and skunky gas. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Plague, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.