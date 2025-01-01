Roller Derby
stock photo similar to Roller Derby
Roller Derby
Rll
Hybrid
write a review
Roller Derby is a cannabis strain. Roller Derby comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Pyxy Styx x Hotspot. Roller Derby contains a cut of Wedding Pie to Hotspot for excellent hash. Leave one of the first reviews of Roller Derby.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Roller DerbyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Roller Derby products near you
Similar to Roller Derby near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—