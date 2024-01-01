stock photo similar to Ruby Weapon
Ruby Weapon
Ruby Weapon is a cannabis strain from breeder Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. Ruby Weapon is a cross of Honey Banana Tallymon x Starburst F2. We're still learning more about this new strain from this prolific breeder. Leave one of the first reviews of Ruby Weapon.
