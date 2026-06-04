Secret Breakfast reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Secret Breakfast.
Secret Breakfast strain effects
Secret Breakfast strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Secret Breakfast reviews
g........0
Yesterday
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Smells and tastes the same, The Smell has taken over my myron glass, Smells like really tasty vaporub. Or a Pungent diesel, sour apple radioactive Minty Cookie. Very Similar to one of my favourite, Thin Mint, GG4 cross, Glookies. Give it a try if you like to smoke clean and stank at the same time.