Selva
Selva is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jungle Breath and Wilson, two legendary landrace strains. This strain is a true hybrid with an equal balance of 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-rounded and classic cannabis experience. Selva is like a journey through the jungles of South America, with its rich history and vibrant effects that pay homage to its landrace heritage. With a respectable THC content of 18%, Selva is a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency provides a comfortable and uplifting high. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Selva include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative. This strain's diverse effects make it suitable for various activities, from sparking creativity to simply enjoying a calm and happy mood. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Selva when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Its mood-enhancing and energizing properties can provide relief for those seeking therapeutic benefits. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Selva features flavors like earthy, citrus, and spicy undertones, creating a unique and memorable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, known for its citrusy and uplifting qualities, which complement the strain's overall mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Selva typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a classic and quality experience. Selva is a strain that connects users to the roots of cannabis, offering a taste of its landrace heritage with versatile effects. If you've had the pleasure of consuming Selva, please share your thoughts and experiences by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to SelvaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Selva products near you
Similar to Selva near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—