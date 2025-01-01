Sherb Biker is a cannabis strain bred by Karma Genetics. Sherb Biker is a pairing of Sherb IX and Biker Kush. Sherb Biker features super creamy terps from the Gelato #33 and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage. Sherb Biker is a time investment, but you will be rewarded with elite, well-structured nugs after nine to 11 weeks of flowering time, depending on the phenotype.



