Hybrid

Sherb IX

Sherb IX is a hybrid weed strain bred by the all-star team at the Netherlands-based Karma Genetics. Sherb IX is a mouth-watering and sumptuous cross of Gelato #33 and Sunset Sherbert that radiates dessert-y notes with a side of fruit-y funkiness. We are still learning about Sherb IX's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherb IX, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

