Sleep and Sour
write a review
Sleep and Sour is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Super Sour CBD with Cancer’s Nightmare. This cross puts out massive trichomes that are packed with terps. Sleep and Sour puts out an aroma that is sweet, sour and gassy. Some say it is reminiscent of berry pie. With a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, this strain offers a truly relaxing high.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sleep and Sour
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sleep and Sour products near you
Similar to Sleep and Sour near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—