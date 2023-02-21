Snickerdoodle Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Snickerdoodle Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Snickerdoodle Haze is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and euphoric. Snickerdoodle Haze has 28% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Snickerdoodle Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.
Snickerdoodle Haze strain effects
Snickerdoodle Haze strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
