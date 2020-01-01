ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sorbet Stash
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sorbet Stash
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Sorbet Stash

Sorbet Stash

A tasty strain from DNA genetics, Sorbet Stash is a cross of Karma Genetics’ indica powerhouse Headstash and their own Sorbet. The strain comes with a sweet and creamy flavor profile that is accompanied by fuel and pine notes. The euphoric high may put a smile on your face and is great for medical patients battling stress and chronic pain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Sorbet Stash nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sorbet Stash nearby.

Products with Sorbet Stash

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sorbet Stash nearby.