stock photo similar to Sour Fire Tahoe
Hybrid

Sour Fire Tahoe

Sour Fire Tahoe is a weed strain from the breeder Karma Genetics. Sour Fire Tahoe combines Fire Tahoe x Karma Sour D bx2. That's essentially a lot of OG Kush and Sour Diesel genes, for hybrid effects, and smells that range from earthy OG, to lime-gassy, to burned rubber. An OG and Sour specialist, Karma Genetics said the strain is moderately challenging to grow with a tendency to stretch in early flower. Leave a review of Sour Fire Tahoe.

