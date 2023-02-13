Sour Lemonade effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Lemonade potency is lower THC than average.
Sour Lemonade is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, tingly, and hungry. Sour Lemonade has 13% CBD and 1% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Lemonade, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Lemonade
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Lemonade strain effects
Sour Lemonade strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Lemonade products near you
Similar to Sour Lemonade near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—