Sour Peel strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
R........9
January 8, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Excellent fruity smell and great effects