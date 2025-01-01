Sour Pop is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Elev8 Seeds and made from a genetic cross of Sour Apple x OMFG. This is a vigorous, high-yielding, and stable strain that grows into tall plants with heavy frost, multicolored buds, and thick orange hairs. Sour Pop has relaxing and happy effects that may also help with depression. Consumers can expect tart berry and apple terps with an underlying creaminess. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed King Pedroza, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.