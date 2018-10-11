ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 232 reviews

Sour Apple

Sour Apple

Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin’. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won’t get a sugar rush from this strain—it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent. Try this strain if you’re looking to relax and ease stress.

161 people reported 1181 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 35%
Creative 26%
Stress 41%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 22%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Apple
Strain child
Alien Sour Apple
child

Elevate Your Day With These Tasty Apple Cannabis Strains
