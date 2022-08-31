Ready to try this strain?
OMFG potency is higher THC than average.
OMFG is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz with Red Pop. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing. These buds have green accents and are so dark violet, they look black. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. OMFG is believed to be 27% THC. The dominant terpenes in OMFG are myrcene and caryophyllene; these herbal, tropical terps will have you saying “OMFG.” Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of insomnia and MS. The original breeder of OMFG is Exotic Genetix.
