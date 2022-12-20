Strawberry Banana Sherbet
Strawberry Banana Sherbet effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Banana Sherbet potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, talkative, and hungry. Strawberry Banana Sherbet has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Banana Sherbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Banana Sherbet sensations
Strawberry Banana Sherbet helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
