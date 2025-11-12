Strawberry Bubbles reviews
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........7
November 12, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I've had strawberry bubbles by the Botanist in IL a few different times. It has a strong smell that you won't forget. In fact it actually smells like THC Bomb that i grew years ago!(MSNL seed bank). Definitely worth a try, great taste and smell with a powerful high.
l........3
November 9, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
awesome... night out dancing with my girls... happy happy happy
c........y
October 29, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Great fruity flavor with a fairly good energetic high. The rosin is great to have on hand for a Sunday funday.
j........5
October 25, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Highly recommend
h........9
October 11, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Love the taste! Would recommend every time 😁