Strawberry Bubbles
Strawberry Bubbles effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Bubbles potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Bubbles is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Bloom Seed Co., and made from a genetic cross of Mimosa x Strawberry Guava. Like a good glass of champagne, Strawberry Bubbles fizzes with flavor, blending berry, citrus, and a surprising shock of wood and leather due to the presence of limonene, caryophyllene, and ocimene. This is a euphoric, energizing strain that may also help medical patients and consumers with fatigue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Bubbles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Strawberry Bubbles strain effects
Strawberry Bubbles strain flavors
Strawberry Bubbles strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
