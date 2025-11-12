Strawberry Bubbles is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Bloom Seed Co., and made from a genetic cross of Mimosa x Strawberry Guava. Like a good glass of champagne, Strawberry Bubbles fizzes with flavor, blending berry, citrus, and a surprising shock of wood and leather due to the presence of limonene, caryophyllene, and ocimene. This is a euphoric, energizing strain that may also help medical patients and consumers with fatigue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Bubbles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.