Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 26%CBD

Strawberry Pie Auto

Strawberry Pie Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain packs potency in bounty, cannabinoids, and terps; growers of all levels can expect around 550gr/m2 in 65 days, on short, space-saving plants. Strawberry Pie Auto buds glisten with icy trichomes, and reek of creamy, skunky, strawberry shortcake, with an herbal, diesel, and cinnamon twist flavor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Pie Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Pie Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Strawberry Pie Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Strawberry Pie Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strawberry Pie Auto strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight