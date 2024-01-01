HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strawberry Pie Auto
write a review
Strawberry Pie Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain packs potency in bounty, cannabinoids, and terps; growers of all levels can expect around 550gr/m2 in 65 days, on short, space-saving plants. Strawberry Pie Auto buds glisten with icy trichomes, and reek of creamy, skunky, strawberry shortcake, with an herbal, diesel, and cinnamon twist flavor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Pie Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Pie AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Pie Auto products near you
Similar to Strawberry Pie Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—