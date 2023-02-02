THC 11%CBD 0%Myrcene
Strawberry Trainwreck effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Trainwreck potency is lower THC than average.
Strawberry Trainwreck is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, focused, and energetic. Strawberry Trainwreck has 11% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Trainwreck, before let us know! Leave a review.
