Strawneapple reviews
s........6
July 11, 2025
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Good strain for relaxing and playing the game or just coming home from work won’t couch lock you nor make you stay up and not wanna sit down. Smells like berries and taste like butter and berries super focused high, Got really giggly too. Overall perfect for relaxing while also being able to have conversations and stay focused and not be stupid dumb I’d 110% recommend this to anyone!