Bred by Second Generation Genetics, Stretch is a sativa-dominant cross of a Bandaid Haze mother and an F4 Blueberry father. The plant grows tall and long, just like its name suggests, and produces intoxicating citrus and funky berry terpenes. People may expect an introspective and hazy high, making this a great strain for a day alone in the woods.
