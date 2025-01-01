stock photo similar to Sundae Supper
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Sundae Supper
Sundae Supper is a hybrid weed strain bred by Solfire Gardens from a genetic cross of Banana Runtz x Last Supper and released as part of the Last Supper collection in February 2025. Sundae Supper is a heavy yielder of thick buds, rock-salt trichomes, and a palate of tropical banana ice cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sundae Supper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
