stock photo similar to Sweet N Sour
Sweet N Sour
aka Sweet And Sour, Sweet N' Sour, Sweet + Sour, Sweet & Sour
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sweet N Sour, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sweet N SourOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sweet N Sour products near you
Similar to Sweet N Sour near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—