Sweet Pure CBD by Sweet Seeds is a CBD-dominant cross of undisclosed genetics. Descending from a pollinated clone of the Diesel family, Sweet Pure CBD generates between 8-15% CBD and 1% or less of THC, making it a good medicine for cannabis consumers seeking relaxing, clear-headed effects. This strain’s aroma has been described as sweet and fruity, expressing notes of Cypress and Mandarin oranges.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Find Sweet Pure CBD nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Pure CBD nearby.
Products with Sweet Pure CBD
Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Pure CBD nearby.