Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Sweet Pure CBD

Sweet Pure CBD

Sweet Pure CBD by Sweet Seeds is a CBD-dominant cross of undisclosed genetics. Descending from a pollinated clone of the Diesel family, Sweet Pure CBD generates between 8-15% CBD and 1% or less of THC, making it a good medicine for cannabis consumers seeking relaxing, clear-headed effects. This strain’s aroma has been described as sweet and fruity, expressing notes of Cypress and Mandarin oranges. 

Reviews

4

Avatar for Jeroenr1162
Member since 2019
This is by far the Sweetest I've ever smoked! Smells really sweet, berry like. I use this medically if I need to go somewhere without being high. very solid stuff, it's just kind of weird smoking a joint out of this without getting even slightly high. The relaxation usually comes when standing up af...
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Chill and clear:)
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
