Sweet Tea Cookies
Sweet Tea Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sweet Tea Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sweet Tea Cookies
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sweet Tea Cookies products near you
Similar to Sweet Tea Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—